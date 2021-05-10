The Greater Bay Area sees a surge in new universities as Guangdong province strives to become the best school district in China. But Hong Kong students remain skeptical of the quality of their education.

At least 28 new tertiary education institutions have emerged in the Greater Bay Area in the past year. They include independent universities as well as joint ventures between local universities and those in Hong Kong and other parts of mainland China. The City University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, for example, now have campuses in Dongguan and Foshan respectively.

Despite the growing number of schools, the overall standard of education in Guangdong cannot be compared to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu. Out of 100 universities and 40 laboratories, only four are considered elite institutions under Project 211 and are entitled to special grants.

Only eight universities from Guangdong province are ranked among the top 100 institutions in the latest Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities, while Beijing and Jiangsu each have 18 and 15 institutions. The region also produces significantly fewer doctoral students.

Despite Hong Kong government’s vigorous campaign to promote opportunities in the region, Hong Kong students, however, are reluctant to pursue further studies in mainland China.

“None of my classmates want to study in China as most people think mainland universities have low recognition,” said Chau, a student who is taking his public exam this year. Those who did preferred relatively established institutions, such as Tsinghua University, to emerging schools.

Connie Ku, a senior consultant at the Super Red Education and Training Center, said over the past decade, most secondary school students prefer to pursue tertiary studies in the United Kingdom. More students are considering other countries such as Canada and Australia, as they relax work requirements for graduating international students.

Since the U.K. launched a new immigration pathway for BNO passport holders, the agency also saw a surge in secondary school students studying abroad.

