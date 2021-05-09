China has barred a human rights lawyer who helped one of the Hong Kongers detained in Shenzhen after trying to flee to Taiwan from leaving the country on national security grounds.

Lu Siwei was turned back by immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong airport on Saturday as he was trying to board a flight to Seattle, he told Apple Daily. Lu had been invited to take up a post as a visiting scholar for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program.

Lu was told that the decision to bar him from leaving had been made on the grounds that he “may endanger national security or interests.”

Lu said that he was confined to the restricted area of the airport for two hours before he was able to depart. With his plans to visit the United States now abandoned, Lu said that he would meet friends in Shanghai before returning to Chengdu in southwestern China.

Lu told Apple Daily that he strongly regretted being unable to join the fellowship program, describing it as a good opportunity to understand the world. He added that it was also a good time to take a break after he was stripped of his legal license.

Lu had his legal license revoked in January, a move thought to be linked to his work representing Quinn Moon, one of the 12 Hong Kongers intercepted in mainland Chinese waters after attempting to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan on a speedboat in August 2020.

Lu said that he had not yet contacted the fellowship program, but said if he is unable to attend as scheduled, he will lose the opportunity. Lu added that he is not sure whether the authorities are targeting him as an individual or the U.S. government-sponsored fellowship program itself, but according to his understanding, other lawyers and even government officials have been able to participate.

In March, Lu planned to travel from Chengdu to Beijing to obtain a U.S. visa at the embassy there, but was warned against traveling by the authorities and told that he would not be allowed to leave the country. Lu objected to this warning on the grounds that such restrictions would be unlawful, but was told that the restrictions had already been put in place.

Lu said at the time that in light of the actual situation, he would abandon his travel plans, but would continue to defend his legitimate rights.

China is known to impose exit bans on dissidents and even foreign citizens who become entangled in civil disputes while in the country. Hong Kong passed an amendment to its immigration law in April which some have claimed could be the legal basis for similar exit bans in the territory, a claim the Hong Kong government has dismissed as nonsense.

