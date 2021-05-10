Former lawmaker Andrew Wan, who is held in custody over subversion, joined a growing list of district councilors that resigned amid Beijing’s overwhelming crackdown in Hong Kong.

Wan’s team has submitted a letter to the Home Affairs Department, resigning from the Kwai Tsing District Council on his behalf, effective on Tuesday. At least 20 district councilors have resigned after the government extended the loyalty pledge requirements to members of public office in February.

“This marked the end of my 18 years in public service,” the former vice-chairperson of the Democratic Party wrote in a letter from prison. He stressed the decision does not imply he is stepping away from the fight for democracy. “I will rejoin the team as soon as possible and defend Hong Kong with you all,” he wrote.

“The success may not be with me, but the struggle will have my footprints,” he added, citing the words of Szeto Wah, founding chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance.

Wan is among 47 pro-democracy advocates accused of subversion under the national security law for participating in an unofficial primary election for the since-postponed Legislative Council last summer. He faces nine other criminal charges over his role in the protests of 2019. Remanded in custody, he is unable to fulfill his duty and therefore chose to quit, he wrote.

Wan said he is grateful for the opportunity to speak for those who are under oppression, describing it as a precious mission from God. He also believes it was fate that tied him to the district of New Territories West, whether he was a politician or a social worker. “It was the honor of my life to serve Hong Kong people and society as a public officer, and witness the turn of an era and the waves of social movements,” Wan wrote, citing various massive demonstrations over the years.

Despite the ups and downs, he was glad to walk with Hongkongers, leaving a mark in the history of Hong Kong’s democracy movement together.

He notes that the current crackdown is unprecedented, with a large number of advocates in jail and press freedom hanging by a thread. Though being put behind bars, he is encouraged and empowered by Hong Kong people’s determination, he added.

