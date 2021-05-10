After more than a year in detention, two Chinese volunteers who archived censored news will stand trial in Beijing for picking quarrels and provoking trouble on Tuesday.

Cai Wei and Chen Mei contributed to a project known as Terminus2049, where they collect and publish articles that were scrubbed by Chinese censors.

The two activists will stand trial at People’s Court of Beijing in Chaoyang District, according to the group’s Facebook page. Chen’s mother and Cai’s father will reportedly observe the trial as families were told they can only send one representative.

The duo were secretly taken by the public security bureau in April last year. Their arrests were confirmed only after 54 days in detention. Their trial has been repeatedly postponed and the defense lawyers hired by their families were barred from meeting their clients.

Built on GitHub, the crowd-sourced project saved copies of articles deleted from Weibo and WeChat, including news of whistleblowers, the late doctor Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, who sounded the alarm of the outbreak during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Born in 1993, Cai worked at an internet firm in Beijing and holds a master’s degree in social science from Tsinghua University. Chen, who is the same age as Cai, was an employee at a charity in Beijing when he was arrested.

