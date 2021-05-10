Many international firms are developing contingency plans for withdrawing from Hong Kong, said Jeff Nankivell, Canada’s consul general in Hong Kong and Macao.

The national security law imposed by Beijing last summer has damaged the “one country, two systems” framework, the outgoing Canadian envoy told Ming Pao Daily in an interview.

Nankivell has reminded corporations that the new legislation would undermine legal protection of foreign firms. Though he is not aware of Canadian firms pulling out of Hong Kong, some firms are reviewing their contingency plans and studying how they can transfer information that is not directly related to Hong Kong, including customer data, out of the city.

Nankivell revealed that the consulate has sent representatives to observe the trials of political cases. He praised Hong Kong’s judiciary and noted that most of the legal professionals he knows have confidence in Hong Kong’s judges. He hopes the Hong Kong judiciary can continue to maintain its high standards, which is critical to the city’s status as an international trading hub.

He described Beijing’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system as “unfortunate”, as reducing directly elected seats in the Legislative Council would diminish the voices of the people in the system and limit citizen’s rights to participate in public affairs.

The diplomat expressed concerns about the enactment of the national security law, under which serious national security cases can be tried in mainland China and the office’s agents are unbound by Hong Kong law. It caused serious changes to Hong Kong’s legal system and way of life, Nankivell noted.

The law has also affected his work in Hong Kong. Labelling the attack by state media and pro-Beijing politicians as a “campaign of intimidation”, Nankivell stressed that a noticeable number of political parties and non-governmental organizations have stopped communication with the consulate. “It is a great pity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the consulate has received 500 applications for open work permits in the first month since the new immigration pathway for young people in Hong Kong was launched in February. Canada will be introducing two other immigration pathways, offering permanent residency to those who are working or studying in Canada, he added.

