Officials in the central province of Henan recently staged a re-enactment of the Long March as the country launched a series of propaganda campaigns to celebrate the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary this year.

The re-enactment in Henan’s Nanyang city was described by official media outlets as an event for the public to get a taste of the Long March. The march was an epic and grueling 1934-1935 retreat by Communist Party forces in which they suffered devastating losses before regrouping under Chairman Mao Zedong and staging a victorious campaign against Japanese invaders and Nationalist forces.

Nanyang tourism chief Zheng Wenming and other officials led re-enactors wielding sabres and spears to simulate attacks on opponents dressed as Nationalists before waving red flags to celebrate their victory, a video of the event uploaded onto the internet showed.

The video featured the propaganda song “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China” as the background music.

Provincial officials said the event was part of efforts to educate citizens about the party’s history, which China’s top leaders have listed as a core item for celebrations of its centenary.

Long March re-enactments were last popular during the Cultural Revolution, when the Red Guards, fervent student supporters of Mao, staged rallies for their leader.

During a visit to Guangxi province last month, President Xi Jinping called for people facing difficulties to remember the lessons of the Long March.

The event in Henan was reminiscent of propaganda campaigns in Mao’s era, and was a typical product cooked up by unimaginative local officials who wanted to flatter their seniors, Ho Pin, founder of New York-based Mingjing News website, told Apple Daily.

“Some people at regional levels can’t think of any ways to celebrate the party’s centenary and so come up with activities like this,” Ho said, describing the re-enactment as worthless.

The mainland would stage more such events as officials saw the need to enhance education on the Communist Party’s history, said veteran commentator on China Johnny Lau. Such activities would complement others singing Xi’s praises, he added.

The re-enactments would also make some people in the mainland believe that Mao’s ideology was reviving, Lau said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play