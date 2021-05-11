Former Hong Kong senior official and ophthalmologist Patrick Ho has been removed from the general register by the city’s medical licensing body for one year, after he completed his three-year jail term in the United States over bribery and money laundering.

The 71-year-old former Secretary for Home Affairs was on Tuesday convicted by the Medical Council of Hong Kong of professional malpractice, after he was found guilty in the U.S. of violating five counts of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and two counts of money laundering in 2018.

The council commenced disciplinary procedures since he failed to report his convictions within 28 days as required by the licensing body. A warning letter was also issued for his misconduct.

The ophthalmologist turned politician was prosecuted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for offering millions in cash to former Senegalese foreign minister Cheikh Gadio and former Chadian president Idriss Deby in exchange for their local oil business.

Ho was sentenced to three years in prison and fined US$400,000 in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York in March 2019.

