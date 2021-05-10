A Beijing loyalist in Hong Kong has accused the organizer of the city’s Tiananmen Square massacre vigil of breaching the national security law and urged the pro-democracy camp to cut ties with the group.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was guilty of “subversion” as the group demanded an end to one-party rule in China, wrote Lo Man-tuen, vice chair of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

“The Hong Kong Alliance organizes anti-communist activities that call for an end of one-party rule, which are unlawful acts that threaten national security,” Lo wrote in a Monday op-ed.

The Hong Kong Alliance’s events to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre — including the candlelight vigil on June 4, as well as other rallies and marches — were in breach of the national security law, Lo added.

“Even if there was no pandemic, the police can no longer grant approval to the anti-communist activities hosted by the Hong Kong Alliance as a matter of routine.”

Lo warned politicians from the pan-democratic camp to quit the Hong Kong Alliance and stop participating in its events. Those who side with the vigil organizer would be considered “unpatriotic,” which will affect their future election prospects, he said.

Chow Hang-tung, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance, said Beijing was trying to intimidate democrats into shutting down the group of their own accord.

“We need to think about whether we want to be left scrambling every time [the Chinese Communist Party] gives us a scare,” she told Apple Daily.

Chow also dismissed the notion that the Hong Kong Alliance would ruin the democrats’ election chances. “If quitting the Hong Kong Alliance is a prerequisite for joining elections, who knows what other conditions will be imposed by the authorities later?” she said.

The Hong Kong Alliance would not abandon its core tenet of ending one-party rule in China, Chow said, adding that Beijing would always find a reason to crack down on the group no matter what its slogans were.

Hongkongers should listen to their consciences to determine what’s right, instead of relying on the words of those in power, she wrote in a Facebook post.

“We have persisted for 32 years. We should have no problem telling right from wrong.”

