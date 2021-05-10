Share prices of Meituan plunged by 7% on Monday after the group’s founder deleted his online posting of an ancient Chinese poem that was seen as critical of Beijing’s crackdown on big-tech companies. The price of the online shopping platform’s shares has tumbled by nearly 40% since its peak earlier this year.

Meituan shares closed down 7% on Monday, at HK$262.8 (US$33.8), on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, after falling for nine days in a row. The closing price was below the share’s earlier placement price of HK$265. The market value of the group has lost HK$150 billion.

Inflow capital from mainland China has been selling Meituan shares since Feb. 22, offloading 57 million shares from the 451 million shares it held originally. On Monday mainland investors sold a further 190,000 shares, worth HK$50 million.

Monday’s dramatic fall of Meituan’s share price came after its founder, Wang Xing, removed a controversial post he made on May 6 on Fanfou, a social media platform he founded.

Wang posted an ancient Chinese poem about the burning of books and burying of scholars in the Qin dynasty, which was widely speculated to be a response towards the authorities’ crackdown on big-tech companies in the name of fighting their monopoly. Meituan is facing an antitrust probe launched by Chinese regulators on April 26.

The classical poem titled “Pits for Book-burning” was written by Tang dynasty poet Zhang Jie. It described the Qin emperor’s policy of silencing critics by burning books and burying scholars, which failed to prevent rebels from overthrowing the empire. The Qin emperor was known for unifying the country, which had been divided into seven kingdoms during the Warring State period (475–221 BC), and building the Great Wall. But the Qin dynasty lasted only 15 years.

In addition to the poem, Wang also left a cryptic supplementary note: “Alibaba has been eyeing on JD.com, but then Pinduoduo emerged. Competitors of Meituan [delivery service] appear to be hungry, but those who will overthrow the delivery business may be companies or formats that are yet to be discovered.”

Wang’s post sparked speculation about his motive, coming while his company faces the antitrust investigation. Some people have read the post as criticism of China’s crackdown on tech companies. Although the post has been removed, some netizens blamed it for the fall of Meituan’s share price. One wrote, “He’s too bold. Didn’t he learn the lesson from the fall of ‘Ma baba’ [Jack Ma of Alibaba]?”

However, a Meituan spokesperson told Apple Daily that such interpretations were wrong, and Wang’s motive was to remind his company to maintain its pursuit of innovation.

Meituan will also address the needs of delivery riders following high-profile criticisms the company received last year, the group’s spokesperson said. The company group has promised to give its delivery riders more support and benefits, to improve their work conditions and experiences, the spokesperson added.

