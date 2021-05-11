The national population of China grew to 1.41 billion in 2020, up by only 72 million since the last census in 2010, according to official figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The annual growth averaged 0.53%, marking the slowest pace of growth in decades. Concerns over a demographic crisis continued to loom in view of a sharp rise in the percentage of the aged population, from 13.3% in 2010 to 18.7% in 2020.

“The data show China’s population continued to grow at a slow pace,” said Ning Jizhe, head of the bureau, at a press conference. “The further aging of population would continue to pressure the long-term balanced development in the future,” he added.

The number of people aged between 15 and 59 was 894 million, down by 6.79% over the past 10 years.

The proportion of people aged 14 and below was 17.95%, up by 1.35% from that in the 2010 census. “The share of children rose again, proving that the adjustment of China’s fertility policy has achieved positive results,” Ning stressed. In 2015, Beijing swapped the decades-old one-child policy with a two-child program in hopes to put a brake to the continued fall in birthrates.

Statistics also revealed that 63.9% of the population lives in urban areas – 14.2% more compared to a decade ago, while the rural population has decreased by 164.36 million in 2020.

The average size of a family downsized from 3.1 persons to 2.62 in 2020. The authorities attributed the shrink to “increasing population mobility” as well as young couples moving out of their parents’ households after getting married.

The census data, most of which was collected online late last year, was initially scheduled to be released in April.

