A Hong Kong radio host, who has been remanded in custody for four counts of seditious intent under a colonial era law, was slapped with another five money laundering charges.

Wan Yiu-sing, better known as “Giggs”, and his assistant Alice Lee were brought to court on Monday, as the latter was allegedly involved in two of the five money laundering cases.

The prosecution pressed an extra court of conspiracy to act with a seditious intention and five additional money laundering charges on Wan on Monday. The 52-year-old online radio host was accused of laundering more than HK$11 million (US$1.42 million) with five bank accounts from Feb. 22 to Nov. 30 last year.

Chief Magistrate Victor So, a national security judge who denied Wan of bail in February, granted bail to his assistant, but kept Wan in detention. The case was adjourned to July 5.

Wan, who criticized the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong authorities on his radio program last year, was arrested in February for speaking with an intention to stir “hatred or contempt” or excite “disaffection” against the local and central governments.

Wan is among a string of radio hosts arrested after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last summer. Former lawmaker Raymond Chan and Tam Tak-chi of radical democratic party People Power have also been put behind bars for alleged national security violations.

