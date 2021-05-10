The editor of a hawkish Chinese state-run media outlet joined the fray over uncontrolled debris from a Chinese rocket falling into the sea, claiming the country would “intensively” send rockets to the space amid the “envy” of Western countries.

NASA, the US space agency, criticized China for “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after remnants of China’s Long March-5B Y2 rocket splashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday. It crashed only 42 kilometers from an inhabited island.

Hu Xijin, the editor of the hawkish Global Times tabloid, responded to the criticism by writing that the U.S. was envious of China’s achievements in space technology.

“China’s rapid developments have made them [the U.S.] mad and even hopeless. That’s why they are using anti-science and anti-common sense methods to incite hostility toward China,” Hu wrote in his Sina Weibo microblog.

“Some U.S. scientists and NASA experts took part in hyping up things. This is their shame,” he said.

The editor went on to suggest that China would next send rockets “intensively” into space despite criticisms from the U.S. and its allies, which he described as “shrieks from a female crayfish and her several larvae.”

China-based aerospace expert Huang Zhicheng said the Chinese rocket’s re-entry into the atmosphere and fall into the ocean provided the U.S. and Europe with data useful for anti-missile operations.

On Sunday, the China Manned Space Agency said the majority of the rocket’s components burned up upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

But Bill Nelson, the administrator at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, called for China to act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure safety.

“Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations,” he said.

