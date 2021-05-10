Dai Zigeng, the former president of state-owned Beijing News, has been accused of corruption and had his savings of 16.3 million yuan (US$2.5 million) frozen, according to a judgment that was published on the Chinese court website on Friday.

The judgment issued by the Beijing First Intermediate People’s Court published on the China Judgments Online website, gave no mention of a sentence. But it did state that if the amount of Dai’s frozen savings were not enough to cover the legal responsibilities outlined, the court may confiscate, freeze or sell off his other assets.

It was reported earlier that the former head of the state-owned newspaper received an eight-year sentence in March when Zhang Yanping, the former president of state-owned Beijing Youth Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Youth League’s Beijing Municipal Committee, was placed under disciplinary review and investigation. Zhang was also accused of violations of discipline and law at the time. Another senior manager from a state-owned media organization was also taken away alongside Zhang but the report was never confirmed.

Dai was accused of serious violations of discipline and law, the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection announced in June 2019. He was placed under disciplinary review and investigated.

Dai was subsequently convicted by the commission in March 2020. The case was in the media limelight because in addition to the economic crimes, he was also accused of “pursuing bad tastes, causing an adverse impact on others, and engaging in improper sexual relations.”

His other crimes on the list included forging identity, manipulating his power to gain benefits for others as well as accepting substantial bribes. Details of the charges were not given at the time but he was prosecuted in April last year.

Formerly a staff member of the state-owned Guangming Daily, Dai was the president and editor-in-chief of the Beijing News before he became a deputy secretary, vice chair and general manager of Beijing Cultural Investment Development Group, a state-owned enterprise.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play