A Hong Kong court on Monday denied bail to a 30-year-old Indian man who was charged with providing false information to health officials after contracting a mutant strain of COVID-19.

Mohamed Rizvi Syed, who arrived in Hong Kong from Dubai in March, was arrested and charged last Saturday for contravening the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance. His 31-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Marie Alcaide Guadiz, was also charged with failing to disclose details on her whereabouts.

The pair were Hong Kong’s first known cases of the N501Y coronavirus variant, and were linked to an infection cluster that has affected at least eight people.

Prosecutors said on Monday that Rizvi falsely claimed to have only visited Tsim Sha Tsui, Jordan and Cheung Chau on April 10 and 11, when in fact he had also been to locations in Tung Chung. He also participated in a gathering in Chai Wan despite telling officials the opposite, they added.

Alcaide allegedly failed to give information to health officials to conduct contact tracing. She reported that she was a nurse working in Central but did not mention other places she had been to, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they were considering further charges against the duo in light of new information.

Under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance, anyone who knowingly provides false or misleading information to health officials could be fined up to HK$10,000 (US$1,290) and imprisoned for up to six months.

Chief Magistrate Ada Yim postponed the case to May 31 to allow the police more time to gather evidence. Rizvi, who represented himself in court on Monday, was remanded in custody after his bail application was rejected.

Alcaide missed her court appearance as she was admitted to hospital with a fever, prosecutors said. She will need to appear in court on May 14 or earlier, depending on when she was discharged, the magistrate said.

