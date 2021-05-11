The worsening demographic structure of China, evident in the latest census results, has shown that the country’s long-term recession is irreversible, a scholar said.

Wu Qiang, a Beijing-based independent researcher who specializes in China’s demography, said China has sacrificed its population momentum for economic growth in the past 30 years, causing a surge in aged population alongside a declining birth rate.

The rapid deterioration in demographics is far more important than the lukewarm growth in national population in the last decade, Wu stressed. The statistics reflect that China’s recession is irreversible and will last a long time, he added.

As the worsening structure has shown the failure of the CCP’s economic governance model, Wu expected it would blow President Xi Jinping’s plan to “basically achieve socialist modernization” and “reach the level of moderately developed countries” by 2035.

His remarks came after official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed a sharp rise in the percentage of the aged population, from 13.3% in 2010 to 18.7% in 2020. The national population grew to 1.41 billion in 2020, marking the slowest pace of growth in decades.

China eased the decades-old one-child policy in 2015 and allowed families to have two children in a bid to boost slowing birth rates, but to not much avail. Beijing may lift all birth restrictions and extend the retirement age, but none of these policies can help improve the demographic situation, Wu said.

A continual trend of declining working-age citizens further fueled a looming demographic crisis. The number of people aged between 15 and 59 was 894 million, down by 6.79% over the past 10 years, according to the census report on Tuesday.

