Honduras announced on Monday that it would buy coronavirus vaccines from China with the help of its neighbor El Salvador, bringing the alliance between the Central American country and Taiwan to test.

Honduras is one of the 15 countries that have maintained an official relationship with Taiwan, despite Beijing’s fierce opposition. The two places celebrated the 80th anniversary of their ties in April, while many others like El Salvador have switched their allegiance to China.

“El Salvador will help us break the geopolitical blockade and buy the vaccine from mainland China,” the Honduran health ministry tweeted Monday, adding it has offered to “pay for as many as they can obtain for our people.”

In a separate tweet, the ministry thanked “friendly countries that do not politicize the pandemic,” including Israel and Russia, for their vaccine donation.

Honduras has logged more than 220,000 COVID-19 infections and over 5,600 deaths so far. The Central American state has been scrambling for jabs as caseload continued to climb after campaigning for primary elections in March and the Easter holidays. President Juan Orlando Hernandez has come under fire from the opposition party for his “incompetent” management of the pandemic.

