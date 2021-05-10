China wants to set up a “line of separation” at the summit of Mount Everest to halt the spread of COVID-19 by mountaineers from the Nepalese side of the world’s tallest peak, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.

Good luck trying, says Hong Kong climber Chung Kin-man, who reached the summit in 2003.

A small team of Chinese mountaineering guides have been ordered to set up the line at the 8,848-meter (29,029-foot) peak, Xinhua reported, citing Tibetan sports officials.

A quarantine checkpoint would also be created on the Tibetan side near the last base camp to the summit, barring unauthorized entry and requiring local people to take temperature checks, the report said.

Climbers can access Everest from either Tibet or Nepal.

Dozens of climbers from base camps on the Nepalese side had caught COVID since late last month. Nepal has seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases since mid-April, from around 500 a day to about 9,000.

It would be impossible to set up a line with real structures to separate climbers on the peak, Chung said. Wooden fences or other structures would be destroyed by strong winds and blizzards, Chung said. There was also no official border line on the peak, which was barely big enough for several people to stand on at one time, he said.

Chung said he believed that what the Chinese officials actually meant was they intended to set up barriers on the roads leading to a 5,000 meter-high plateau Nepalese traders pass through when going to villages on the Tibetan side.

He recalled that when he climbed Everest in 2003, a time when the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was causing global concern, base camps on the Tibetan side were manned by Chinese soldiers. They would check if mountaineers were wearing masks, Chung said.

Nepal halted Everest expeditions for most of last year due to COVID-19. The country, which relies heavily on tourism income, lifted the ban early this year, issuing about 400 permits to climbers.

China has also banned foreign climbers setting out from the Tibetan side since last year.

According to Everest-based volunteer group Everest ER, climbers had been being evacuated since late April after some had contracted COVID-19.

