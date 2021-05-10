The coroner’s inquest into the death of protester Marco Leung was brought to a halt on its first day, on Monday, after a juror told the court she couldn’t fully understand Cantonese.

Leung, 35, fell to his death during a pro-democracy protest on June 15, 2019. He hung a protest banner on the scaffolding of a shopping mall shortly before his fall, and later became known as “raincoat man” because of how he was dressed.

The coroner’s court heard on Monday that Leung fell 17 meters. A police officer testified that there were no safety notices at the construction platform where Leung fell to warn people to stay away.

During jury selection on Monday morning, a woman said she could understand Cantonese and was selected as a juror. However, she later said she could not follow the testimony presented in court.

Coroner David Ko disbanded the jury of three men and two women, and said the inquest will start anew on Tuesday after selecting a new panel.

The court noted that it was unable to contact Leung’s family, who had called for the inquest. Leung’s parents and younger sister moved out of their Yuen Long residence in August 2019 and could not be found.

The court issued a public appeal in February urging the family to get in touch, but received no new information so far, it said.

The 12-day inquest expects to hear from 21 witnesses, including six to seven firefighters and five to six police officers. The court will also be presented with statements from Leung’s family members that were recorded earlier.

