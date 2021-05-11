Hong Kong civil servants will soon be required to take temporary positions in mainland China as part of their training, according to Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The city will enter into an agreement with the southern Chinese province of Guangdong and the city of Shenzhen, Lam said in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The deal will also allow Chinese civil servants to go to Hong Kong for short-term work.

Lam said the exchange program would focus on the Greater Bay Area — referring to Beijing’s regional development blueprint for Hong Kong, Macao and nine nearby Chinese cities — and that the program had always been part of her administration’s plans.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip earlier announced that future government employees will need to take up temporary positions in mainland China as part of their three-year probation period. Only those who complete the training curriculum will be hired long-term, he said.

Lam dismissed concerns that the Greater Bay Area would cause a brain drain in Hong Kong, saying that the city nurtured a lot of talent every year, and they would want to work in a larger market. The Hong Kong government will increase its promotion of the Greater Bay Area to make it more attractive to young people, she said.

In the interview, Lam also discussed the electoral overhaul imposed by Beijing in March. Hong Kong’s “top priority” was to pass the amendment bills to implement Beijing’s plans, which will be put to the legislature on May 26, she said.

Lam said her other tasks included three upcoming elections — for the Election Committee, the Legislative Council and the chief executive — and that she hoped to see the completion of Hong Kong Palace Museum before the end of her term.a

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play