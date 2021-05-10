The staff of Taiwan’s diplomatic office in Hong Kong has dwindled in recent years reportedly because of pressure from city authorities, forcing it to adopt ad hoc measures to continue its visa service, the island’s Mainland Affairs Council said on Monday.

Many Taiwanese employees at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong have not assumed their posts since 2018, and the office has reportedly run without a chief since mid-2018.

Former acting director Kao Ming-tsun returned to Taiwan last July after Hong Kong authorities reportedly refused to renew his visa. The director before Kao, Lu Chang-shui, was unable to assume his post for more than two years after being appointed in July 2018.

The problems evidently began in 2016, when the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took office in Taiwan. The Hong Kong government reportedly began pressuring Taiwan’s envoys to the city to sign a statement supporting the “one China” principle, meaning that they had to agree Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

The Mainland Affairs Council has implied that its diplomats refuse to sign such a statement. At a legislative session on Monday, the council’s deputy minister, Chiu Chui-cheng, urged Hong Kong not to set “unreasonable” requirements for Taiwanese officials.

Only eight Taiwanese continue to work in the Hong Kong office, down from 19, and all eight have visas that will expire this year, said Chiu. The office also employs 55 Hongkongers.

