Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says any decision to ban Apple Daily and other pro-democracy organizations will be determined by evidence, the courts and the city’s judiciary, but not her.

Lam made the comments after an Apple Daily reporter asked her during a Tuesday press briefing whether Hongkongers still had the liberty to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests under the national security law, which Beijing imposed on the city last June.

The government would only “act in accordance with the law,” the chief executive said.

“The chief executive is not a person who interprets the law. It is the work of the court,” she said. “We have a very good foundation of the rule of law, and we will act in accordance with the law.”

The question was sparked after the city’s authorities banned the annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing media have advocated for outlawing two of the city’s most prominent protest organizers — the Civil Human Rights Front and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China — saying the groups had breached the national security law.

Hong Kong police had also sent a letter to the CHRF, requiring its 24-year-old convener Figo Chan to explain the group’s expenditure and operations since its establishment in 2006. Chan rejected the police’s mammoth request, saying there was insufficient time to respond.

As the CHRF did not provide the required information to the police asked for in accordance with the law, the police were studying the next steps with the Department of Justice, police commissioner Chris Tang said on Tuesday, adding that they did not rule out any enforcement action.

During a recent district council meeting, Tang also criticized some media outlets in Hong Kong for disseminating fake news, without mentioning Apple Daily.

It may constitute a crime, including one that violated national security, if a fake news story was intended to incite hatred and to divide society, he warned. “I cannot ignore it. I have to deal with it,” Tang said.

Although an anti-fake news law or a definition of fake news was not currently in place, he appealed to society to discuss whether disinformation would endanger national security.

