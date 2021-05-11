Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte Technology yielded to pressure from mainland Chinese netizens and offered an apology after it associated Chinese-made goods with poor quality.

Gigabyte drew a barrage of criticism for its promotional materials on its website where the Taiwan-based company stated that it was “different from other brands that choose to make their products in China using low-cost and low-quality methods.”

It also said 90% of its laptops were made in Taiwan under strict quality controls to ensure their high quality.

Mainland China’s Communist Youth League, the youth wing of the Chinese Communist Party which last month advocated a boycott of H&M and other international fashion brands over their stance on Xinjiang cotton, was among the first to hit out at Gigabyte.

The league wrote in its Sina Weibo microblog on Tuesday: “How dare you, Gigabyte?”

Other mainland internet users soon followed, with one popular technology blogger demanding Gigabyte to apologize for breaching the “one China” principle. The blogger said the Taiwan company would face a boycott if it failed to do so. Some others labeled Gigabyte as a company supporting Taiwan independence.

Amid the row, Gigabyte products were removed from the mainland’s leading online shopping platforms Tmall and JD.com.

Gigabyte later apologized for making “factually incorrect” statements in its description due to internal mismanagement. It also sought to reassure mainland consumers, saying 90% of its products were made at its mainland production bases.

“Gigabyte is deeply proud of the quality of Chinese-made products. Chinese production has helped Gigabyte to make excellent products and offer excellent experience to global consumers,” the Taiwan firm said in a message on the Sina Weibo blog.

