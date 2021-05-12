A doctor at a Shenzhen hospital supported by the University of Hong Kong was fired after a patient complained about explicit photos he sent to her.

The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital on Tuesday terminated the employment of the doctor, surnamed Huang, it said in a statement released on the same day.

His clinical duties had been suspended from May 7, the day when the patient took to social media to tell of her case, the hospital said.

Huang communicated with the patient via the Chinese messaging platform WeChat, the hospital said in another statement, issued on Wednesday. He continued to contact the woman after her medical conditions had been resolved and even sent her crude images, it said.

He failed to acknowledge the severity of the case in a disciplinary hearing on Monday, the hospital said, adding that his action affected society’s trust in doctors.

The patient wrote on social media that she had consulted Huang for lumps in her breasts. She was shocked when he asked to add her contact on WeChat, she said.

Huang kept contacting her after she stopped attending medical check-ups at the hospital, she said. In one of the conversations, he told her she had nice breasts, and later he sent her penis photos.

The woman blocked Huang on WeChat after the incident, but he looked up other contact details in her medical records and called her on his private phone, whereupon she hung up on him. He subsequently called her using a hospital phone number, begging her not to publish their explicit chats.

The hospital was built by the Shenzhen municipal government and opened in 2012. It is run according to a “modern medical management model” backed by the Hong Kong university.

