Taiwan tightened COVID-19 regulations on Tuesday after recording seven new locally transmitted cases, including two with unknown sources.

The first case with an unknown infection source was an amusement arcade staff member in Yilan county with links to four other cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.

The second case from New Taipei City was actively involved in community events, and the CECC has yet to confirm if the patient was the chairperson of a local Lions Club, with contact tracing now underway.

Under the level two alert that came into immediate effect until June 8, the use of face coverings is now mandatory in public areas, while eating on high speed trains and unreserved seating in intercity trains are not allowed.

Health authorities also restricted the number of attendees for outdoor events to 500, and no more than 100 for indoor activities. Premises where social distancing is not possible would be closed.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play