About half of the foreigners in mainland China are living in the southern province of Guangdong, the neighboring province to Hong Kong, with most having lived on the mainland for over five years, according to the country’s latest census.Published once every 10 years and released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday, China’s seventh national census found that of the country’s 845,000 foreigners, about half lived in Guangdong, a traditional trading port that contributes approximately 12% of the country’s total economic output.

Yunnan and Shanghai recorded the second and third most foreign residents, with 379,000 and 163,000 people respectively. Others were scattered in Fujian, Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Shandong and Liaoning.

According to the Tuesday communique, there were 371,000 Hong Kong residents, 55,000 Macao residents and 157,000 Taiwanese residing in mainland China.

Mainland China has conducted six national censuses since 1949, recording the population’s gender, age, ethnicity, education level, occupation, marital status and other details.

