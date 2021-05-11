The act of doxxing to expose people’s personal details online may warrant up to five years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$1 million (US$128,800) in Hong Kong, under a government proposal to lawmakers.

Hong Kong authorities are seeking to criminalize the conduct of disclosing the personal data of others without their consent.

It would be an offense if the perpetrator sought to threaten, intimidate or harass the targets or any of their immediate family members, the Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Bureau said in its paper, submitted to the legislature to amend the city’s privacy laws.

If the intent was to cause psychological harm to the targets, and if the disclosed information did cause such harm to them or their family members, an offense would have been committed, the bureau said.

People would also be held liable if they were being reckless as to whether the targets or their family members would be threatened, intimidated or harassed, or would suffer psychological harm as a result of the disclosure, the bureau said.

Under the proposal, the city’s privacy watchdog would be empowered to launch criminal investigations and prosecution. The Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data could require anyone to provide information and answer questions, and could also apply for a court warrant to enter premises during its investigation, the bureau suggested.

Government officials said they received more than 5,700 doxxing-related complaints between June 2019 and last month as personal data had been “weaponized.” The period covered months of pro-democracy protests in 2019, during which the photos, names and other details of some government and police officials were posted on web forums.

The bureau recommended in its paper to allow the privacy watchdog to apply for court injunctions to preempt “large-scale or repeated” doxxing acts targeting specific groups or individuals.

Icarus Wong, founder of rights concern group Civil Rights Observer, said that the legal amendments might hamper the revelation of public interest-related information and the work of journalists. Wong urged the government to give exemptions to cases involving public interest in order to protect freedom of information.

