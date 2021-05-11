The founders of an online Chinese archive for censored news articles pleaded guilty on Tuesday as their parents questioned the legality of the investigation.

Defendants Chen Mei and Cai Wei admitted to “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge for which they had been detained since April last year.

The duo appeared at Wenyuhe People’s Court in the northeastern outskirts of Beijing, decked out in full medical protective gear with their hands cuffed and feet shackled, according to Chen’s mother, Wei Xiuwen.

Wei said that the court had rejected lawyers appointed by the families, which could not contact those assigned by the authorities.

Chen and Cai were expected to spend up to one year and three months behind bars for creating the platform Terminus2049 to “spread misleading information that insults the country’s leadership, causing a negative impact on the image of the leadership and the country.”

The court allowed only one family member per defendant to attend the Tuesday hearing. Similar to other civil rights cases, the family-appointed lawyers were denied access, and the families and legal representatives could not meet with the defendants before the court session.

Wei said her son, Chen, confessed in court that he had “failed the expectations of his parents and the society” and vowed to be a better person after more than a year in custody. Chen’s defense lawyer said that his client went down a wrong path because he was immature and under the influence of Western culture.

The mother believed her son was innocent. “He didn’t write those things. Building a website doesn’t create a negative impact on society. How could the court say the defendants were stirring up trouble and spreading misinformation with seditious intent?”

Cai’s father, Cai Jianli, said he learned from the official lawyer that his son reached a plea bargain and signed the agreement last year, acceding to a sentence of up to one year and three months. Cai’s lawyer confirmed that the document was valid.

“The lawyers said it was the best they could do. They can only follow the regulations since they are part of the government,” the father said, adding that his son could be released immediately if the length of the sentence was as suggested in the agreement. “He has to plead guilty so he can go home immediately and live a normal life after this.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play