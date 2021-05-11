Apple Daily will not close itself down or fire employees, senior management has said at a special staff meeting called to defuse concerns about government criticism and rumors of operations ceasing this year.

Group Chief Executive Cheung Kim-hung of Next Digital, Apple Daily’s parent company, described as “very ridiculous” the claims that the newspaper would put up the shutters by July 1 and that staffers were facing arrest.

He was speaking on Tuesday to around 150 staffers at a town hall meeting cohosted by Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow.

“I can reassure everyone that the Apple Daily will not shut down itself,” Cheung said in his opening remarks. “We do not have a plan to dismiss our team.

“We won’t shut [Apple Daily] down because it is in a dangerous situation. No, definitely not, I can reassure you this will not happen.”

Apple Daily was a law-abiding news agency, not a criminal organization, Cheung said. He pledged that, if the laws were tightened and the government took back the land occupied by the company’s headquarters, they were ready to respond by, for example, moving to a new site.

He also quoted a letter from company founder Jimmy Lai, who had been sentenced to 14 months in jail over unauthorized assembly. Cheung reminded his staff that news freedom was under threat and advised them to report the news in an unbiased manner. “We have to be careful with everything we do, because Apple Daily is being monitored with a magnifying glass now.”

Cheung highlighted the recognition of Apple Daily’s work, as reflected in its 600,000 online subscribers and daily circulation of 100,000 copies. The statistics spoke for themselves, he said, giving the impetus for everybody to continue their work.

He also dismissed hearsay about the group’s failures following the aborted sale of Apple Daily Taiwan in April.

Some employees expressed concerns about the absence of a dismissal plan and wondered if the direction of the newspaper had changed. Chan Pui-man, the associate publisher, said the company would compensate its staff according to the law in case of a shutdown.

She understood her colleagues’ frustration during this unusual time, she said. “Being part of the Apple Daily editorial is more than being a reporter,” she said, adding that the current situation was “about politics, not about the law.”

Chan insisted that she would stay on until the last minute and would also respect her colleagues’ “political decisions,” whether they remained part of the team.

Employees who faced lawsuits related to news reporting would receive legal support, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law said. He was unable to provide any guidelines on media coverage under the city’s national security laws.

The company’s trade union welcomed the senior management’s stance in defending press freedom. It noted that the board failed to show empathy to the staff’s frustrations or to give concrete plans about measures which would be offered apart from legal support. The union urged the board to be open to opinions from the staff.

