The stock of American electric vehicle maker Tesla slid after a news report said it would halt plans to buy Chinese land for business development due to tensions between China and the United States.

Tesla’s share price fell more than 3% to US$606.55 before the market opened in New York on Tuesday, upon news about the Palo Alto-based automaker’s intention to expand its Shanghai plant.

“With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production,” Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Shanghai factory could manufacture up to 500,000 electric vehicles a year on the existing 80-hectare (198 acres) site, Reuters said, citing sources. The proposed expansion, which reportedly ceased in March, aimed to acquire 40 more hectares and would have increased annual production capacity by another 200,000 to 300,000 vehicles, the newswire said.

In response to the report, Tesla said its Shanghai facility was “developing as planned.”

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla’s revenue in mainland China reached US$3 billion, which was a rise of more than threefold in its year-earlier sales and 30% of its overall revenue.

Company sales in the world’s second-largest economy declined 27.1% month on month in April, from 35,400 vehicles in March. It sold 15,400 and 18,300 cars in mainland China in January and February, respectively.

Tesla is believed to be facing intensifying competition from the country’s domestic players, such as Nio and Xpeng Motors. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Tuesday announced the sales results of new energy passenger vehicles in April. The top four most popular auto brands were SAIC-GM-Wuling, Tesla China, BYD and SAIC Motor.

The abrupt suspension of Tesla’s growth plans would negatively affect other people’s outlook on the company, said Steven Tam, research director at Fulbright Securities. He estimated that, due to the recent weak performance of technology stocks in general, Tesla could fluctuate between US$540 and US$590.

