A secondary school and educational authorities in Sichuan province are suspected of hiding the truth behind a 17-year-old student plunging to his death this week.

The student, surnamed Lin, fell from height at the Chengdu 49th Secondary School on Sunday.

Educational authorities in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, said on Tuesday that a thorough investigation had been conducted, covering forensic reports and closed-circuit television footage from the school. They found that Lin’s death was caused by his own “personal problems” and ruled out criminal involvement.

Lin’s mother cast doubt on the official conclusion, saying that his death was shrouded in mystery as the school had rejected her requests to view CCTV footage. She vowed to appeal to authorities to find out the truth.

The student was found dead around 6.40 p.m., but the school did not notify his family until two and a half hours later, mainland media reported. His body had been sent to a funeral parlor by the time the family was alerted, the reports said.

School officials also barred the Lin family from entering the heavily guarded premises and from watching the CCTV footage. They claimed that the segments capturing the student’s fall had “disappeared,” the reports said.

Unverified claims circulating on the Sina Weibo microblog said that the school had asked all students to leave the premises and warned that they must remain silent about the incident.

Chengdu educational authorities said no evidence pointed to a criminal case that involved a second person. Fingerprints and footprints found at the scene were those of the student only, and Lin had not been a victim of corporal punishment, verbal abuse or bullying, they said.

