A Hong Kong protester who fell to his death in 2019 had a notebook containing messages critical of the government, a coroner’s inquest heard on Tuesday.

Marco Leung, 35, fell 17 meters from an Admiralty shopping mall on June 15, 2019. He was hanging a protest banner on scaffolding atop the building, and later became known as the “raincoat man” because of his outfit.

On Tuesday, the court viewed photos of Leung’s belongings that the police found after his death. The items included a yellow raincoat with anti-extradition bill slogans, a banner, and a backpack containing a notebook and a completed application form for a “green burial,” referring to a government program that scatters a deceased person’s ashes in gardens of remembrance or at sea.

“I feel dejected about Hong Kong. I have been pondering these past few months, but could not find an answer or a future,” read one page of the notebook. “Today’s choice is my own, but it was caused by the government.”

Another page read: “Fully withdraw the extradition bill and release the wounded students. We are not rioting. [Chief Executive] Carrie Lam must resign.”

An immigration official testified that Leung’s parents and sister left Hong Kong via the airport on Aug. 29, 2019, more than two months after he died. The government had no record of them returning to the city, he said.

In February, Coroner David Ko made a public appeal to Leung’s parents and asked them to contact the court. No new information has been received to date.

Police officers testified that they had checked the last known address of Leung’s family and found it had been leased to a new tenant since December 2019. The Leung family moved out in August that year and did not leave any contact information or forwarding address.

The inquest on Tuesday began with a jury selection, as the previous panel had to be dismissed due to one juror having difficulty understanding Cantonese.

A female juror told the court that she was married to a police officer, and Ko cautioned her not to discuss the case with her husband. He also asked the juror to handle the inquest in a fair and impartial manner, to which she agreed.

The 12-day inquest would continue on Wednesday, with testimony from a security guard who first spotted Leung on the construction platform outside the mall.

Click here for Chinese version

