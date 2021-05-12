The mother of a netizen who was sentenced to 14 years in jail for disclosing personal details related to Xi Jinping’s family was visited by police officers after going to hospitals and detention centers where her son had been held.

The alleged principal offender behind a wiki-based website, Niu Tengyu, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Maoming Maonan People’s Court in Guangdong in December, while 23 others associated with the site were given shorter sentences.

Niu’s mother visited Guangdong to seek details of her son’s medical records and to investigate allegations of torture. She went out of contact briefly after police officers arrived at her home on Wednesday.

Human rights lawyer Bao Longjun, who represented Niu, told Apple Daily that he was able to contact Niu’s mother afterwards. She told him she did not open the door for the officers, and they left as a result. Bao added that Niu’s mother is currently safe.

Niu’s mother had earlier told Radio Free Asia that medical staff at Luocun Hospital in Guangdong’s Foshan city, where her son had been treated, were forbidden from disclosing any information about his condition.

She added that Niu had told her that he was at one stage detained at a site that police said was reserved for corrupt officials and was kept secret from the outside world. The site allegedly contained various torture devices, and those who entered could have layers of their skin peeled off.

Niu’s mother said she assumed the police visit to her home on Wednesday was related to her inquiries at the hospital.

In May 2019, overseas websites disclosed personal information related to Xi Mingze, the daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Police investigations revealed that the person suspected of originally leaking the information was outside China and could not be arrested, so the investigation turned to a domestic wiki-based forum that had posted the information.

Niu was convicted in December of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, violating others’ privacy and running an illegal business, Radio Free Asia reported.

