People in Taiwan have flocked to buy daily necessities and personal protective equipment after the island recorded 16 domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

Group-buying platform Ihergo said its pandemic-related sales had doubled on Tuesday morning, with items such as thermometers and masks selling out.

Food was also in high demand. Sales of dumplings had shot up five times compared with the day before and purchases of ready-made meals and canned goods had increased four-fold, it said.

Books.com.tw, another e-commerce platform in Taiwan, said sales of masks increased three times compared with last week and was continuing to climb.

The state-run Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation, which has been producing hand sanitizers since the beginning of the pandemic, said sales jumped 10% to 20% on Wednesday. It said it had enough stock to last at least until the end of the year.

The increased number of infections has dealt a blow to the island’s domestic travel industry. A tour operator said 90% of its customers had requested to drop out so far.

Taiwan’s health minister, Chen Shih-chung, urged people to stay calm. The self-ruled island had an effective disease-response mechanism and enough masks for everyone, he said.

After recording seven local infections on Tuesday, Taiwan announced that restaurant diners would have to leave their details for contact tracing.

