The international community has renewed calls for the release of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, the second highest spiritual leader of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism.

Appointed by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1995, the six-year-old was abducted by Chinese authorities and disappeared ever since, thus labelled the world’s youngest political prisoner. Chinese authorities installed another boy, Gyaincain Norbu, as an official candidate in his place.

As the missing boy turns 32 on April 25 this year, the U.S. government and a number of human rights groups have drawn attention to the case in recent weeks.

In a news briefing last month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima would be “forced to spend another year disappeared, separated from his community, and denied his rightful place as a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader.”

Price called on the Chinese government to make public Gedhun’s whereabouts, underscoring Washington’s support for Tibetans’ religious freedom and cultural identity.

“We respect Tibetans’ right to select, educate, and venerate their own leaders, like the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, according to their own beliefs, and without government interference,” he added.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom also reiterated calls for his release last month. “It is despicable that the Chinese Communist Party continues to interfere in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama,” added USCIRF Commissioner Nury Turkel.

“The combination of the level of absurdity and ruthlessness in the CCP’s persecution of the Tibetan community should alarm the international community,” he added.

Lobsang Sangay, the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, noted that this was one of the State Department’s strongest statements regarding the Panchen Lama.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed last year that Gedhun has passed the college entrance examination and now holds a stable job. Neither Gedhun nor his family wishes to be disturbed in their “current normal lives,” he stressed.

