More than 1,860 government employees have resigned in 2020-2021, the highest in more than two decades since 1998.

All civil servants are required to sign a declaration pledging to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the Hong Kong government by January this year, while new government employees appointed after July last year were required to take an oath in October 2020.

According to documents submitted by the Civil Service Bureau to the Legislative Council, around 1,860 civil servants quit in 2020-2021, accounting for 1.05% of the 178,000-strong government workforce, or 200 more than the year before – representing a 10% increase.

Despite the growing number of resignations, the authorities insisted the percentage remains low, around 0.63% – 1.05% over the past five years, and most of those who resigned left before the end of their probation. Those in their probationary period are only at the beginning of their civil service career, it is understandable if they leave as they realize they are not suitable for long-term development in the government, the Bureau added.

A total of 8,500 civil servants left the government in the 2020-2021, accounting for 4.8% of the government workforce. They include around 6000 who retired as well as some whose contracts ended or have passed away.

A civil servant said the growing number of resignations is related to the political environment. Many have lost confidence in the government during the anti-extradition protests in 2019 and the new oath requirements since the national security law was imposed fueled their desire to leave, triggering the wave of resignations. He expected more people would join the exodus in the next few years.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play