Critics have slammed Hong Kong’s police chief, Chris Tang, for applying double standards in handling the cases of pro-democracy protesters and his senior subordinate, who was caught visiting an unlicensed massage parlor.

In contrast with his hardline approach to democratic protesters, Tang sought to downplay the scandal involving the senior assistant police commissioner, Frederic Choi, who is also the second in command in the force’s national security department, activist Figo Chan said.

The police chief often used judgmental remarks, such as “an offense is an offense,” to admonish protesters even when their cases were still being investigated, but on Wednesday, he failed to use his trademark criticisms on Choi, said Chan, the convenor of Civil Human Rights Front, a group that has organized numerous rallies.

Choi has been placed on leave after he was earlier caught in an unlicensed massage parlor during a police anti-vice raid.

Tang had been reluctant to reveal that the person caught was Choi until he was pressed by journalists, Chan said, adding that such behavior made it seem as if Tang had something to cover up.

As Choi’s superior, Tang refused to resign over his subordinate’s misconduct. He told reporters that his righteousness, especially in his handling of national security cases, was the reason why many wanted to take him down.

Democratic Party leader Lo Kin-hei expressed disappointment toward Tang’s handling of Choi’s case. Tang refused to give case details and even failed to make clear what ordinance Choi might have breached, Lo said. “The public can see whether he is lenient toward his own subordinates and harsh toward others,” Lo said.

Choi has been tapped as a favourite to eventually step into the role of police chief. The scandal, however, has ruined his promising future and triggered a reshuffle of a planned succession line within the force, sources told Apple Daily.

Choi’s position in the national security department was expected to be taken over by his deputy, Kevin Kong. Meanwhile, Joe Chow, director of personnel and training, and Johnson Chan, an assistant commissioner in operations, have replaced Choi as favorites for the police chief’s position in the future, the sources said.

Tang said on Wednesday the force had a sound plan for successions, and Choi’s scandal would not affect it.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play