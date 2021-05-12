A group of researchers from Taiwan’s Academia Sinica has joined Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists in calling for the University of Hong Kong’s vice chancellor, Zhang Xiang, to be stripped of his membership to the renowned Taipei-based institute over his repressive actions.

The researchers at Academia Sinica said Zhang’s elected membership at the national academy should be withdrawn over his suppression of academic freedoms and his support for Beijing’s repressive actions in Hong Kong.

The academics were throwing their support behind a petition initiated last Tuesday by HKU alumni and democratic activists, including Alex Chow and Sunny Cheung. The former students issued an open letter requesting the president of Academia Sinica strip Zhang of his role as an academician.

Wu Rwei-ren, a history researcher at Academia Sinica, told reporters on Wednesday that Zhang had been staunchly carrying out a series of Beijing’s repressive policies to undermine the autonomy of HKU and its students.

As the principal of Hong Kong’s leading university, Zhang should be held partly responsible for the city’s decline in a recent global academic freedom index, Wu said.

Another researcher, Kevin Chang, said the Taiwanese institute could take reference from the case of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Her alma mater, University of Cambridge’s Wolfson College, last July raised concerns over Lam’s role in Hong Kong’s worsening rights and freedom. Lam subsequently resigned from an honorary fellowship at the college.

Academia Sinica should ask Zhang to address the accusations against him and make a decision based on his responses, Chang said.

