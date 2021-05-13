Beijing is mulling to replace its top economic envoy with Washington with a younger vice premier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report on Thursday, the Chinese government is considering replacing Vice Premier Liu He, who has spent decades pushing for economic reforms, with Hu Chunhua, who previously oversaw Tibet and Guangdong province, but has little experience in foreign relations.

“The deliberation is part of a wider personnel shuffle as China recalibrates its approach to the new U.S. administration,” the article noted, adding the decision has not been finalized.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has since denied the report.

Turning 70 next year, Liu will exceed the traditional retirement age for Chinese officials. But the Vice Premier still holds important responsibility, such as the oversight of the financial sector amid heightened debt and default risk. Top officials will convene late next year to select new members of the leadership.

According to Radio France Internationale, it is unclear whether there are other reasons for Liu’s replacement. An article by Liu on China’s economic development over the past three decades went viral lately, as part of its content was interpreted as a subtle criticism of President Xi Jinping for whitewashing the Cultural Revolution.

Hu is widely viewed as a likely candidate for the next Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s top ruling body. He may also succeed Li Keqiang as the next Chinese Premier.

At 58-year-old, Hu holds an advantage with his young age, according to an analysis of Ming Pao Daily. Hu played an instrumental role in curbing the protests in Tibet when he served as deputy party secretary for the autonomous region from 2003 to 2006. But Hu’s alignment with the Communist Youth League and the reform-minded tuanpai could result in him falling out of favour with Xi.

U.S. officials in Washington are paying close attention to personnel shuffle, which is an indicator of China’s stance on its foreign policy with the U.S. Trade negotiations between the two countries have been at a standstill amid worsening bilateral ties.

Though the two countries agree to senior level consultations every six months, in order to assess the implementation of the phase one agreement, only low-level officials have participated in the consultations so far.

