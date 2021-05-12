China has declared that hard-core supporters of Taiwanese independence will be held accountable for life, following comments by Taiwan’s foreign minister that the mainland seems to be preparing for a “final assault” on the island.

Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that a resolute crackdown on diehard independence elements and curbs on separatist acts were proper and necessary for the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait.

The office spoke up after Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review last week that although an invasion might not immediately occur, military confrontation was a real possibility.

Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said that Wu had repeatedly engaged in provocative acts of “Taiwanese independence,” maliciously slandered mainland China and incited confrontation across the strait.

She added that this had seriously damaged cross-strait peace and stability and the common interests of compatriots on both sides.

Zhu declared that all necessary measures would be taken to punish such hard-line elements, and they would be held accountable for life according to the law.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry called the criticism ridiculous and said that it showed the inability of the Communist Party regime to reflect on itself.

Wu also urged Australians to begin economic talks with Taiwan as soon as possible. The self-ruled island might apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership this year, and looked forward to Canberra supporting its bid, he said.

The minister mentioned China’s increasingly frequent military activities in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, which he said were causing great concern and unease among countries in the region.

Wu added that freedom, democracy and the defense of human rights were values which the Australian people believed in. He asked Australia to take a common stand to resist Chinese “expansionism” that posed a threat to the democratic world.

