If China cannot or will not adapt to international rules and norms, the United States must be bold and creative in taking steps to level the playing field, the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at a Senate Finance Committee Hearing on Wednesday.

She noted that the Biden administration is working with the European Union and the United Kingdom to address the overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors from China. “We will not hesitate to call out China’s coercive and unfair trade practices that harm American workers, undermine the multilateral system, or violate basic human rights,” Tai pledged.

Speaking to the Voice of America, Robert Ross, a political scientist from Boston College, said the most important item on Tai’s agenda is not merely the U.S.’ trade deficit with China, but also holding China accountable for its promises on implementing economic reform.

Under the phase one agreement, China pledged to increase import from the U.S. as well as implement structural reforms on issues such as economic investment and intellectual property protection. Ross believed the former agreement will likely be met and the Biden administration should focus on whether Beijing is implementing the reforms on the domestic trade environment as promised.

Future negotiations to review the trade deal might be affected by other factors from China, he added. He expects the Biden administration to relax tariffs on China, which were hiked up during Trump’s term, as they were deemed disastrous to the trade relation and the domestic economy.

