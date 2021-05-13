Chinese authorities are planning to formulate new rules to curb the country’s booming private tutoring industry, in hopes of rescuing the country’s plummeting birth rate by easing pressure on schoolchildren and lowering educational costs.

The regulation, to be in place as early as before the end of June, targets students from preschool to the 12th grade, Reuters reported on Wednesday. China’s burgeoning private tutoring market has increased exponentially in recent years to be valued at around US$120 billion, the news agency added.

“Under the planned rules, on-campus academic tutoring classes will be banned, as will both on and off-campus tutoring during weekends,” the report said. Off-campus tutoring, in particular for English and mathematics, will be restricted to class times on weekdays.

China’s population growth over the past 10 years has been the slowest in decades, the country’s latest once-in-a-decade census showed on Tuesday. The result gave rise to concerns about whether the world’s second-largest economy could continue to support its increasingly elderly population in the face of a shrinking workforce.

Educational costs are a major factor when Chinese couples consider bearing a child. More than 75% of Chinese students participated in extracurricular tutoring classes in 2016, according to data released by the Ministry of Education.

In China, education expenditure usually accounts for 21% to 29% of a family’s annual income.

The size of China’s tutoring industry for kindergarten to 12th-grade students will increase from about US$120 billion in 2019 to US$155 billion in 2025, according to market researcher Qianzhan.

