Xiaomi has escaped being put on a U.S. government blacklist that would have blocked Americans from investing in the Chinese tech company, following an agreement to resolve a lawsuit Xiaomi filed to contest the designation.

A filing in the U.S. District Court for Washington D.C. on Tuesday said that Xiaomi and the U.S. government had “agreed upon a path forward that would resolve this litigation without the need for contested briefing.”

Xiaomi launched the lawsuit after its name was added by the U.S. Department of Defense to a list of “Communist Chinese military companies” in January, just days before President Trump left office.

The designation, which could have resulted in American investors being forced to divest from Xiaomi, was put on hold in March after a court granted an injunction blocking the move. The judge said that “there is plainly a lack of substantial evidence to adequately support a finding” that Xiaomi is a Communist Chinese military company.

The U.S. government decided not to appeal the injunction order. Tuesday’s court filing said that, in light of the decision not to appeal, the government agreed that a final order reversing the designation of Xiaomi would be appropriate.

The filing said that the two sides anticipate completing negotiations on a proposed final order and providing the court with the details by May 20.

After the decision was announced, shares in Xiaomi rose over 6% in Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report. The report added that the company’s share price had declined by around 20% since it was placed on the blacklist in January.

When asked about the matter, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that she was not familiar with Xiaomi’s situation, but emphasized that China supports its companies safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests through legal channels and hopes that the U.S. corrects the mistakes of the previous government.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play