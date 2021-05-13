A former assistant of Starry Lee, chairperson of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party, was found guilty of election fraud on Thursday.

Wong Wai-ha, 52, and Deng Yimei, 42, both housewives and voluntary helpers of the resident association Friends of Hoi Lai Society, were convicted of conspiracy to engage in corrupt conduct. Wong was also an assistant of Starry Lee, head of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, at the time.

They offered “lucky bags” that contained daily necessities and food items worth approximately HK$100 (US$12.88) to two residents, inducing them to vote for another DAB candidate Vincent Cheng in a Legislative Council by-election in March 2018.

The court heard that Deng repeatedly texted the residents, mentioning the DAB and saying “vote for number 2 to receive gifts.”

Deputy magistrate Peter Hui rejected Deng’s claim that she was only campaigning and gathering polling data. “Shouldn’t campaigning be based on past performance [of the candidate] to persuade voters?” he asked.

Wong was also found guilty as she provided Deng with the name list of voters and the court deemed that she was aware of the conspiracy. Hui ordered the two defendants to be remanded in custody until the sentencing trial on May 26 as election fraud is a serious offence.

The two residents, who received the gifts, Chan Wai-kuen, 50, housewife, and Li Mau, 50, unemployed, were acquitted of engaging in corrupt conduct at an election. The judge noted that the prosecution has not provided enough evidence to prove the lucky bags induced them to vote for Cheng.

