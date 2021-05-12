The scandal involving a high-ranking Hong Kong police official’s visit to an unlicensed massage parlor has revealed potential loopholes in the government’s internal integrity checks for civil servants.

Senior assistant police commissioner and the second in command in the police’s national security department, Frederic Choi, has been ordered to take leave while an internal investigation is underway, police chief, Chris Tang, said on Wednesday. Choi was reportedly caught in an unlicensed massage parlor during a police anti-vice operation.

Choi joined the police force in 1995 and had to pass a series of strict integrity checks to rise through the ranks and lead the powerful national security department established last summer under Beijing-imposed laws.

The government conducts entry, general and in-depth checks on civil servants, according to official documents. The first two rounds of vetting are conducted by the police and the city’s anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and includes criminal record checks.

The police conducts the third and most in-depth round of vetting when appointing a “very high-ranking” position within the force and may obtain further information from other law enforcement agencies in the process.

Candidates for such high-level positions are required to give details of their personal background, education history, social activities, work history and family status. Their previous work supervisors are also interviewed to verify their details during the vetting process.

According to information provided by the police, candidates for sensitive grades or positions would also be checked to see if they had links with people with suspicious backgrounds, if any misconduct complaints or claims had been laid against them and if they ever had financial problems.

Officials would also assess the reliability of information provided by candidates and consider if any of their previous alleged misconduct would have a serious impact on the force.

On top of the three levels of checks, all police officers in charge of national security have to pass a character review to ensure that they are loyal, adhere to confidentiality rules and have a vision to safeguard national security, Secretary for Security John Lee said last year.

According to Article 16 of the national security law, the Hong Kong government has to consult an office directly controlled by Beijing before appointing the head of the police’s national security department.

