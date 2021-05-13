Taiwan faced widespread rolling blackouts that affected millions of households on Thursday following an unknown outage at a power plant on the island’s south, which came after the affected energy supplier had once warned the drought and heatwave hitting the island were creating a strain on the power supply. Taipower’s Hsingta Power Plant, located in the southern municipality of Kaohsiung, tripped at 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, said Kao Tzu-hang, spokesperson for the state-owned electricity provider.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for people to remain calm and not panic, and that the power supply would be gradually restored. With the ongoing emergency repairs being carried out, Taipower said it aimed to restore the island’s power supply later on Thursday.

Rolling blackouts took place across the island of 24 million people, including major cities and counties such as Taipei, Kaohsiung, Chiayi and New Taipei. Traffic lights were out of order, causing severe congestion in many areas. Water supply facilities in some regions had ceased operation, Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency announced.

The number of households affected by the power outage increased to 10.1 million, according to the latest update by Taipower.

While the government said in a text alert it did not have enough electricity capacity in its grid after an outage at a power plant, the Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed that the blackout was due to a busbar failure in an ultra-high voltage substation. This prevented a power plant from producing electricity, and triggered the tripping of two coal-fired and two gas-fired units.

The blackouts came as power usage had recently soared in Taiwan due to a heatwave, while the island was battling its worst dry spell in decades. According to Taipower, hydroelectricity supply was cut by 16% from a year earlier. The company on Tuesday also called on residents to save electricity due to an expected record summer of power usage.

