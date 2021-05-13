China’s new authority in disease control officially opened in the capital city on Thursday, to remedy deficiencies in the health care system after delays in alerting people to the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan last year.

The National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention has a mandate to overhaul the country’s disease reporting system. It will also formulate nationwide disease prevention and management strategies, according to Chinese state media and the bureau’s website.

Top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan said that, by forming the bureau, China was expanding its disease control setup from preventing and containing diseases, to taking a central role in policies aimed at safeguarding and promoting health across the country.

The new bureau is headed by Wang Hesheng, a politician and a deputy head of the National Health Commission, according to a government announcement in April. Wang was transferred in February last year to Hubei, the province of which Wuhan was the capital city, to head up the local COVID-19 response. He took over the work of two provincial health officials after they were sacked.

A similar body, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is only a technical department under the commission. It was revealed to have a low status within the government hierarchy, which led to the fatal delay in alerting the public and top officials. The Chinese government was later widely criticized for its slow response in telling the world about COVID-19.

The powers of the new bureau include formulating health policies and setting up a disease prevention system, such as an alarm mechanism. It will also be the nation’s health watchdog.

Zhong said that he hoped the bureau would shorten the time of reporting health emergencies directly to the central government, and also help supervise local governments and administrative agencies.

