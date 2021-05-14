Apple Daily Taiwan will cease publication of its print edition next week, after 18 years, it announced on Friday, citing a shift in readers’ reading behavior and continued operating losses.

The final paper issue will be published on May 17, Apple Daily Taiwan announced in a letter to readers. The letter recalled the newspaper’s launch: “eighteen years ago, when the SARS epidemic in Taiwan was at its worst, Apple Daily Taiwan announced its launch on May 2.”

“Now that the god of destiny makes fools of the people, we have to announce (the cessation) to all readers with pain, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has entered the community in Taiwan and wreaked havoc across the island.”

Owned by the Hong Kong-based Next Digital media group, the tabloid-style newspaper was the first full-color, retail-oriented comprehensive newspaper in Taiwan. A paper not affiliated with any government body or political party, it was known for its experiments in cartooning and its emphasis on pictures and graphic charts, which was uncommon in other Taiwanese media.

However, with the increasing prevalence of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook, the newspaper’s print edition suffered a “painful blow” caused by a huge loss of advertising resources, the newspaper said.

With the end of the print edition, Apple Daily Taiwan said it would concentrate more of its resources on the web edition.

“We are committed to building a newspaper that transcends blue and green,” it said, referring to the opposition Kuomintang and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, respectively. “We criticize those in power and monitor the opposition.”

Click here for Chinese version

