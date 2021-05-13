Swedish automaker Volvo Cars announced on Thursday it was considering an initial public offering on Sweden’s main stock exchange later this year, with Chinese company Geely Holdings to remain its major shareholder.

While the listing was not yet fully determined, the final listing decision of Volvo still depended on market conditions, it said. Volvo also announced the contract extension of CEO Hakan Samuelsson until the end of 2022.

Eric Li, the founding chairperson of Geely Holdings — the parent company of Geely Auto, China’s largest private car manufacturer — invested US$10 billion to help the 94-year-old automaker survive the global financial crisis in 2008. Li’s investment led to a 10-fold increase in Volvo’s value in the past decade.Bloomberg News also reported in March that Geely Holdings was considering restarting the listing plan, and that the business might be valued at around US$20 billion.

Volvo abandoned its merger plan with Geely Holdings in February, with both companies choosing to maintain their existing independent company structures.

But it was apparently not enough to quell Volvo employees’ concerns about having to move its headquarters to mainland China, and even to share its decades-long car-making technology with the Chinese military. Some openly said that they were worried that their designs might have to follow the instructions of the Chinese senior management.

Responding to Volvo’s February decision, the 57-year-old Chinese business magnate Li said it would support Volvo with the development of electric vehicles and automatic navigation, and will retain its position as a major shareholder in the future.

Considered the lifeblood of the local economy, Volvo currently employs 19,000 people in Sweden. With the trend of global containment of China, some Swedish officials have said they are also examining the relationship with China in all areas.

Sino-Swedish relations have been at odds in recent years, and Stockholm has accused Beijing of “wantonly” infringing local politics and even influencing public opinion in the country.

