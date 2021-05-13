Beijing-loyal politicians have defended a senior police officer in charge of safeguarding Hong Kong’s national security for taking his custom to an unlicensed massage parlor.

Lawmakers from the pro-establishment camp said the aberration was “no big deal” and as minor as “running the red light.”

Frederic Choi, 51, senior assistant commissioner and director of the police’s national security department, has been ordered to take leave as the force investigates his presence at the unregistered salon during anti-vice checks by his own colleagues.

Police commissioner Chris Tang, while confirming on Wednesday that such an investigation was ongoing, fell short of providing details, such as when the case took place and what exactly Choi was doing inside.

The force is facing calls to release the full details of the incident, given Choi’s seniority in the civil service ranks and concerns over misconduct by a public officeholder. Some people questioned whether he was receiving erotic services and asked if he should resign from the post he had assumed less than a year ago, after Beijing imposed a sweeping set of national security laws on the city.

Beijing-loyal lawmaker Paul Tse told a radio programme on Thursday that the incident had drawn an overreaction from the public, as it was unrelated to Choi’s national security duties. He likened the case to jumping the traffic lights and visiting an unlicensed restaurant, saying that the action alone might not constitute an unethical deed.

Another pro-Beijing lawmaker, Gary Chan, said he had received messages from police insiders that Choi might have been stitched up by “foreign forces.”

Legal expert Eric Cheung said the public had raised reasonable doubts about Choi as the news of his compulsory leave did not emerge until weeks after the event.

The police did not mention any officers being caught during their four recent operations from March to May 11, in which 13 unlicensed massage parlors were raided. In the same period, 10 operations were conducted against brothels.

Cheung added that it was important to find out whether Choi had visited the venue knowing it was unlicensed, and whether any unlawful deeds were involved, such as bribery and tip-offs about police raids.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play