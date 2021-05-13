Chinese internet giant Alibaba on Thursday posted a loss of 7.66 billion yuan (US$1.19 billion) in the first quarter following a hefty fine from Chinese regulators for anti-monopoly violations.

Quarterly revenue grew 64% year on year to 187.3 billion yuan. Without the 18.2 billion yuan fine earlier this year, the group’s operating income would have risen by 48% year on year to 10.6 billion yuan, Alibaba said.

The online conglomerate, founded by flamboyant business leader Jack Ma, is best known for its e-commerce platform but has diversified into cloud computing and logistics, among other businesses. It drew the regulatory fine for abusing its dominant market position in the past few years.

Most of Alibaba’s key business segments recorded growth in the reporting period. Revenue from the core commerce-retail business grew by 74% compared with the same quarter last year to 123.2 billion yuan, buoyed by some 925 million active monthly mobile users of its online marketplaces.

Logistics services under the Cainiao Network increased revenue by 101% to nearly 10 billion yuan, fuelled by both volume and average revenue per order.

The daily number of packages handled by Cainiao’s global parcel network had surpassed five million, the company said.

Alibaba’s cloud computing business, which is often seen as competing neck and neck with another technological giant, Tencent, registered a 37% rise in revenue to 16.7 billion yuan. In an upbeat forecast, Alibaba expects overall annual revenue to reach 930 billion yuan next year.

A Hong Kong-based analyst suggested that it was too early to conclude Alibaba had fully recovered from the Chinese government’s ongoing crackdown on internet monopoly.

Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai, told Apple Daily that Alibaba’s earnings were broadly in line with estimates, but its share price would likely be affected by a recent correction in United States bourses. Alibaba fell 3.18% to HK$213.20 (US$27.45) per share at Thursday’s closing in Hong Kong.

